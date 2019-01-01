FTSE 100 firm Intertek is one of the largest and oldest companies in the testing, inspection, and certification industry. The company's primary activities involve testing products and materials, inspecting sites/industrial equipment, and certifying products and systems to ensure global/company standards. Intertek is one of only four TIC companies that operate globally across numerous industries. The firm listed in 2002, following a divestment by Charterhouse. It employs almost 44,000 people worldwide.