|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Intertek Group (OTCPK: IKTSF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Intertek Group.
There is no analysis for Intertek Group
The stock price for Intertek Group (OTCPK: IKTSF) is $71.9256 last updated Tue Feb 01 2022 16:43:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 19, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 4, 2018.
Intertek Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Intertek Group.
Intertek Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.