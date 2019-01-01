QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
15.84 - 16.76
Vol / Avg.
62.3K/73.9K
Div / Yield
0.21/1.26%
52 Wk
15.5 - 22.09
Mkt Cap
7.1B
Payout Ratio
25.86
Open
15.97
P/E
34.49
EPS
0
Shares
423.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jul 2, 2021, 5:44AM
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
Rightmove PLC is a U.K. property portal that provides online property search platforms. The company's customers primarily include agents, buyers, renters, and new home developers. Rightmove provides users with tools such as the house price index, which tracks house prices and analyzes price trends in the U.K. house market, and a mortgage calculator, which estimates mortgages and monthly repayments. The company's segments include agency, new homes, and others. Its agency segment provides resale and lettings property advertising services. The new homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers. Its other segment includes overseas, commercial property, and nonproperty advertising services. The company generates maximum revenue from agency segment.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Rightmove Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rightmove (RTMVY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rightmove (OTCPK: RTMVY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rightmove's (RTMVY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rightmove.

Q

What is the target price for Rightmove (RTMVY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Rightmove (OTCPK: RTMVY) was reported by UBS on July 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting RTMVY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Rightmove (RTMVY)?

A

The stock price for Rightmove (OTCPK: RTMVY) is $16.76 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:56:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rightmove (RTMVY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 19, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 4, 2018.

Q

When is Rightmove (OTCPK:RTMVY) reporting earnings?

A

Rightmove does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rightmove (RTMVY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rightmove.

Q

What sector and industry does Rightmove (RTMVY) operate in?

A

Rightmove is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.