Range
3.89 - 4.06
Vol / Avg.
2.5K/4K
Div / Yield
0.12/2.80%
52 Wk
4.23 - 5.24
Mkt Cap
3.4B
Payout Ratio
92.73
Open
4.06
P/E
29.04
EPS
0
Shares
860.4M
Outstanding
Rotork PLC is a U.K.-based company that designs and manufactures actuators. The company's operating segments include Oil and Gas; Water and Power and Chemical, Process and Industrial. It generates maximum revenue from the Oil and Gas segment. The company's product categories include Electric Actuators; Fluid Power Actuators; Process Control Actuators; Gearboxes and Valve Accessories; Pneumatic Valves and Manifolds and others. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the Rest of World.

Analyst Ratings

Rotork Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rotork (RTOXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rotork (OTCPK: RTOXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rotork's (RTOXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rotork.

Q

What is the target price for Rotork (RTOXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rotork

Q

Current Stock Price for Rotork (RTOXF)?

A

The stock price for Rotork (OTCPK: RTOXF) is $3.91 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:50:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rotork (RTOXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rotork.

Q

When is Rotork (OTCPK:RTOXF) reporting earnings?

A

Rotork does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rotork (RTOXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rotork.

Q

What sector and industry does Rotork (RTOXF) operate in?

A

Rotork is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.