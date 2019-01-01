Rotork PLC is a U.K.-based company that designs and manufactures actuators. The company's operating segments include Oil and Gas; Water and Power and Chemical, Process and Industrial. It generates maximum revenue from the Oil and Gas segment. The company's product categories include Electric Actuators; Fluid Power Actuators; Process Control Actuators; Gearboxes and Valve Accessories; Pneumatic Valves and Manifolds and others. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the Rest of World.