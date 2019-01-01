QQQ
Range
0.07 - 0.08
Vol / Avg.
4K/17K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.23
Mkt Cap
5.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.07
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
69.8M
Outstanding
RJK Explorations Ltd is a mineral exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of early-stage mineral resource properties in Canada. The company's current focus is on gold in Ontario and Newfoundland. Its projects include the Bishop diamond properties, Moosehead and rolling pond properties and others.

RJK Explorations Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy RJK Explorations (RJKAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of RJK Explorations (OTCPK: RJKAF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are RJK Explorations's (RJKAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for RJK Explorations.

Q

What is the target price for RJK Explorations (RJKAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for RJK Explorations

Q

Current Stock Price for RJK Explorations (RJKAF)?

A

The stock price for RJK Explorations (OTCPK: RJKAF) is $0.0802 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:45:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does RJK Explorations (RJKAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for RJK Explorations.

Q

When is RJK Explorations (OTCPK:RJKAF) reporting earnings?

A

RJK Explorations does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is RJK Explorations (RJKAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for RJK Explorations.

Q

What sector and industry does RJK Explorations (RJKAF) operate in?

A

RJK Explorations is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.