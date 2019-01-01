QQQ
Range
1.03 - 1.15
Vol / Avg.
264K/320.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.73 - 4.13
Mkt Cap
115.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.14
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
105.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Rare Element Resources Ltd is a mineral resource company. It focuses on exploration and development of rare-earth element deposits that carry a favorable distribution of critical rare earth. The company is advancing the development of the 100% owned Bear Lodge REE Project, located in northeast Wyoming.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Rare Element Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rare Element Resources (REEMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rare Element Resources (OTCQB: REEMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Rare Element Resources's (REEMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rare Element Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Rare Element Resources (REEMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rare Element Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Rare Element Resources (REEMF)?

A

The stock price for Rare Element Resources (OTCQB: REEMF) is $1.09 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:57:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rare Element Resources (REEMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rare Element Resources.

Q

When is Rare Element Resources (OTCQB:REEMF) reporting earnings?

A

Rare Element Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rare Element Resources (REEMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rare Element Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Rare Element Resources (REEMF) operate in?

A

Rare Element Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.