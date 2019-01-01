Abivax SA is a France based biotechnology company. It is focused on using antiviral technology platform targeting the immune system to eliminate viral diseases. The company's product is ABX 464 which is for treating HIV/AIDS. The antiviral and immunotherapeutic products that the group develops result from three technology platforms; an Antiviral platform, an Immune stimulation platform, and a Polyclonal antibody platform. The Antiviral platform targets the formation of Ribonucleoprotein's in the nucleus or the cytoplasm of the infected cell during viral infection, Immune stimulation platform focuses on invariant natural killer agonists and Polyclonal antibodies platform generates neutralizing antibodies against different viruses.