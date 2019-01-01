QQQ
Abivax SA is a France based biotechnology company. It is focused on using antiviral technology platform targeting the immune system to eliminate viral diseases. The company's product is ABX 464 which is for treating HIV/AIDS. The antiviral and immunotherapeutic products that the group develops result from three technology platforms; an Antiviral platform, an Immune stimulation platform, and a Polyclonal antibody platform. The Antiviral platform targets the formation of Ribonucleoprotein's in the nucleus or the cytoplasm of the infected cell during viral infection, Immune stimulation platform focuses on invariant natural killer agonists and Polyclonal antibodies platform generates neutralizing antibodies against different viruses.

Abivax Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Abivax (AAVXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Abivax (OTCEM: AAVXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Abivax's (AAVXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Abivax.

Q

What is the target price for Abivax (AAVXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Abivax

Q

Current Stock Price for Abivax (AAVXF)?

A

The stock price for Abivax (OTCEM: AAVXF) is $23 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 14:49:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Abivax (AAVXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Abivax.

Q

When is Abivax (OTCEM:AAVXF) reporting earnings?

A

Abivax does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Abivax (AAVXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Abivax.

Q

What sector and industry does Abivax (AAVXF) operate in?

A

Abivax is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.