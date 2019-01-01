QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
10.28 - 10.47
Vol / Avg.
150K/144K
Div / Yield
0.44/4.29%
52 Wk
9.4 - 12.69
Mkt Cap
31.4B
Payout Ratio
56.62
Open
10.46
P/E
13.38
EPS
-1.03
Shares
3.1B
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Construction Materials
Holcim is a global manufacturer of construction materials such as cement, aggregates and concrete. The company is the result of a merger between Lafarge and Holcim, completed in 2015, which created a leader in the building materials sector. LafargeHolcim has a global presence, operating in over 70 countries with 72,000 employees. The company also has significant investments in ACC Limited and Ambuja Cement, two major cement players listed in India.

Holcim Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Holcim (HCMLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Holcim (OTCPK: HCMLY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Holcim's (HCMLY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Holcim.

Q

What is the target price for Holcim (HCMLY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Holcim (OTCPK: HCMLY) was reported by Deutsche Bank on April 23, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for 88.00 expecting HCMLY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 756.03% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Holcim (HCMLY)?

A

The stock price for Holcim (OTCPK: HCMLY) is $10.28 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:58:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Holcim (HCMLY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 9, 2012 to stockholders of record on April 19, 2012.

Q

When is Holcim (OTCPK:HCMLY) reporting earnings?

A

Holcim does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Holcim (HCMLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Holcim.

Q

What sector and industry does Holcim (HCMLY) operate in?

A

Holcim is in the Materials sector and Construction Materials industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.