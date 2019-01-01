Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel is primarily involved in the production of power in the Brazilian state of Parana. Specifically, the company's operating segments include power generation and transmission, gas, power distribution, power sale, and telecommunications. Most of the company's revenue is derived from the sale of electricity. It generates electricity through renewable energy sources such as hydroelectric, wind plants, and thermoelectric plants. The company was designed to allow Parana to manage the distribution of power and related services, so the state is a major shareholder.