QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
7 - 7.13
Vol / Avg.
839.3K/839.7K
Div / Yield
1.11/16.28%
52 Wk
1.07 - 13.21
Mkt Cap
19.3B
Payout Ratio
464.85
Open
7.01
P/E
22.39
EPS
1.03
Shares
2.7B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 10:05AM
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Electric Utilities
Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel is primarily involved in the production of power in the Brazilian state of Parana. Specifically, the company's operating segments include power generation and transmission, gas, power distribution, power sale, and telecommunications. Most of the company's revenue is derived from the sale of electricity. It generates electricity through renewable energy sources such as hydroelectric, wind plants, and thermoelectric plants. The company was designed to allow Parana to manage the distribution of power and related services, so the state is a major shareholder.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-16
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Cia Paranaense De Energia Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cia Paranaense De Energia (ELP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cia Paranaense De Energia (NYSE: ELP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cia Paranaense De Energia's (ELP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cia Paranaense De Energia (ELP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cia Paranaense De Energia (NYSE: ELP) was reported by Citigroup on August 14, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ELP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cia Paranaense De Energia (ELP)?

A

The stock price for Cia Paranaense De Energia (NYSE: ELP) is $7.06 last updated Today at 8:59:56 PM.

Q

Does Cia Paranaense De Energia (ELP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 10, 2021 to stockholders of record on October 1, 2021.

Q

When is Cia Paranaense De Energia (NYSE:ELP) reporting earnings?

A

Cia Paranaense De Energia’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Cia Paranaense De Energia (ELP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cia Paranaense De Energia.

Q

What sector and industry does Cia Paranaense De Energia (ELP) operate in?

A

Cia Paranaense De Energia is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.