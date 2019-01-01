QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
Barratt Developments PLC is a British construction company that focuses on residential construction. The company has historically been the largest homebuilder in the United Kingdom. Barratt Developments focuses on a wide range of housing types, ranging from single-family residential to urban apartments and flats. Prices for its homes range from under EUR 100,000 to over EUR 1,000,000. The company has significant experience in residential construction around London, where its Barratt London operating segment is a leading developer.

Barratt Developments Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Barratt Developments (BTDPY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Barratt Developments (OTCPK: BTDPY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Barratt Developments's (BTDPY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Barratt Developments.

Q

What is the target price for Barratt Developments (BTDPY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Barratt Developments (OTCPK: BTDPY) was reported by Jefferies on July 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting BTDPY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Barratt Developments (BTDPY)?

A

The stock price for Barratt Developments (OTCPK: BTDPY) is $16.29 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:55:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Barratt Developments (BTDPY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 21, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 11, 2018.

Q

When is Barratt Developments (OTCPK:BTDPY) reporting earnings?

A

Barratt Developments does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Barratt Developments (BTDPY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Barratt Developments.

Q

What sector and industry does Barratt Developments (BTDPY) operate in?

A

Barratt Developments is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.