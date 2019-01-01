QQQ
Range
46.38 - 47.78
Vol / Avg.
149K/223.7K
Div / Yield
0.2/0.42%
52 Wk
43.42 - 68.46
Mkt Cap
2.3B
Payout Ratio
13.89
Open
47.08
P/E
32.86
EPS
0.49
Shares
48.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Construction & Engineering
Arcosa Inc is a manufacturer and producer of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates in three segments namely Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects. The Transportation Products segment manufactures and sells products for the inland waterway and rail transportation industries and the Engineered Structures segment manufactures and sells products for energy-related businesses, including structural wind towers, steel utility structures for electricity transmission and distribution, and storage and distribution containers.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.210

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-23

REV498.330M

Arcosa Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Arcosa (ACA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Arcosa (NYSE: ACA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Arcosa's (ACA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Arcosa (ACA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Arcosa (NYSE: ACA) was reported by Loop Capital on November 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 63.00 expecting ACA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 34.87% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Arcosa (ACA)?

A

The stock price for Arcosa (NYSE: ACA) is $46.71 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Arcosa (ACA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 13, 2022.

Q

When is Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) reporting earnings?

A

Arcosa’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Arcosa (ACA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Arcosa.

Q

What sector and industry does Arcosa (ACA) operate in?

A

Arcosa is in the Industrials sector and Construction & Engineering industry. They are listed on the NYSE.