Legal & General Group PLC has three main areas of business: investing and annuities, Investment Management, and Insurance. The investing and annuities business provides pension income for individuals and corporations, including annuity contracts, longevity insurance, and lifetime mortgages. The Investment Management business provides investment management services for both individuals and corporations, including managing public and private pension funds. The Insurance business provides various types of insurance, including life and disability insurance. The company has a global presence but most of its assets under management are derived from the United Kingdom and Europe.