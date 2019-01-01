QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/33.3K
Div / Yield
0.25/6.42%
52 Wk
3.35 - 4.33
Mkt Cap
23.2B
Payout Ratio
52.28
Open
-
P/E
8.51
EPS
0
Shares
6B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Legal & General Group PLC has three main areas of business: investing and annuities, Investment Management, and Insurance. The investing and annuities business provides pension income for individuals and corporations, including annuity contracts, longevity insurance, and lifetime mortgages. The Investment Management business provides investment management services for both individuals and corporations, including managing public and private pension funds. The Insurance business provides various types of insurance, including life and disability insurance. The company has a global presence but most of its assets under management are derived from the United Kingdom and Europe.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Legal & General Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Legal & General Group (LGGNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Legal & General Group (OTCPK: LGGNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Legal & General Group's (LGGNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Legal & General Group.

Q

What is the target price for Legal & General Group (LGGNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Legal & General Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Legal & General Group (LGGNF)?

A

The stock price for Legal & General Group (OTCPK: LGGNF) is $3.885 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:49:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Legal & General Group (LGGNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Legal & General Group.

Q

When is Legal & General Group (OTCPK:LGGNF) reporting earnings?

A

Legal & General Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Legal & General Group (LGGNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Legal & General Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Legal & General Group (LGGNF) operate in?

A

Legal & General Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.