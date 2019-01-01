QQQ
Range
9 - 9
Vol / Avg.
0.5K/0.3K
Div / Yield
0.64/7.12%
52 Wk
9 - 19.02
Mkt Cap
5.5B
Payout Ratio
22.09
Open
9
P/E
7.63
EPS
46.37
Shares
610.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Apr 20, 2021, 7:53AM
Sharp Corp is a Japan-based company that is principally engaged in producing and selling a broad range of consumer and industrial electronic products. The company's business segments consist of the consumer electronics segment, the energy solutions segment, the business solutions segment, the electronic components and devices segment, and the display devices segment. The company generates over half of its revenue from the consumer electronics segment and the display devices segment. It has a global business presence, with China, Japan, the Americas, and Europe its four largest markets.

Sharp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sharp (SHCAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sharp (OTCPK: SHCAF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sharp's (SHCAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sharp.

Q

What is the target price for Sharp (SHCAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sharp

Q

Current Stock Price for Sharp (SHCAF)?

A

The stock price for Sharp (OTCPK: SHCAF) is $9 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:30:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sharp (SHCAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sharp.

Q

When is Sharp (OTCPK:SHCAF) reporting earnings?

A

Sharp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sharp (SHCAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sharp.

Q

What sector and industry does Sharp (SHCAF) operate in?

A

Sharp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.