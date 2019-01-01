Sharp Corp is a Japan-based company that is principally engaged in producing and selling a broad range of consumer and industrial electronic products. The company's business segments consist of the consumer electronics segment, the energy solutions segment, the business solutions segment, the electronic components and devices segment, and the display devices segment. The company generates over half of its revenue from the consumer electronics segment and the display devices segment. It has a global business presence, with China, Japan, the Americas, and Europe its four largest markets.