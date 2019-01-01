QQQ
Range
395 - 416.5
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/0K
Div / Yield
10.12/2.39%
52 Wk
325 - 473.65
Mkt Cap
355.8B
Payout Ratio
56
Open
395
P/E
23.96
Shares
854.3M
Outstanding
Roche is a Swiss biopharmaceutical and diagnostic company. The firm's best-selling pharmaceutical products include a variety of oncology therapies from acquired partner Genentech, and its diagnostics group was bolstered by the acquisition of Ventana in 2008. Oncology products account for 50% of pharmaceutical sales, and centralized and point-of-care diagnostics for more than half of diagnostic-related sales.

Roche Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Roche Holding (RHHBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Roche Holding (OTCQX: RHHBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Roche Holding's (RHHBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Roche Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Roche Holding (RHHBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Roche Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Roche Holding (RHHBF)?

A

The stock price for Roche Holding (OTCQX: RHHBF) is $416.4999 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 15:19:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Roche Holding (RHHBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Roche Holding.

Q

When is Roche Holding (OTCQX:RHHBF) reporting earnings?

A

Roche Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Roche Holding (RHHBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Roche Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Roche Holding (RHHBF) operate in?

A

Roche Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.