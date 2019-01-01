QQQ
Range
65.05 - 66.28
Vol / Avg.
36.4K/8.1K
Div / Yield
1.24/1.92%
52 Wk
59.18 - 84.67
Mkt Cap
23.4B
Payout Ratio
51.41
Open
66.28
P/E
27
EPS
0
Shares
358.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 26, 2021, 6:04AM
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Building Products
Geberit is a leading manufacturer of sanitary products, which include flushing systems, piping systems and bathroom ceramics. Products are primarily sold through the wholesale channel. Geberit has an extensive history in sanitary products, having filed a patent for its first flushing mechanism in 1912. The company generates sales in 120 countries and operates 29 production plants, the majority of which are in Europe. Geberit shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The majority of sales are generated from residential and renovation activities.

Geberit Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Geberit (GBERY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Geberit (OTCPK: GBERY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Geberit's (GBERY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Geberit.

Q

What is the target price for Geberit (GBERY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Geberit (OTCPK: GBERY) was reported by Deutsche Bank on February 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting GBERY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Geberit (GBERY)?

A

The stock price for Geberit (OTCPK: GBERY) is $65.325 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:45:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Geberit (GBERY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 30, 2012 to stockholders of record on April 10, 2012.

Q

When is Geberit (OTCPK:GBERY) reporting earnings?

A

Geberit does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Geberit (GBERY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Geberit.

Q

What sector and industry does Geberit (GBERY) operate in?

A

Geberit is in the Industrials sector and Building Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.