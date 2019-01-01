|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-16
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Power Corp of Canada (OTCPK: PWCDF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Power Corp of Canada.
There is no analysis for Power Corp of Canada
The stock price for Power Corp of Canada (OTCPK: PWCDF) is $30.87 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:50:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on December 6, 2006.
Power Corp of Canada’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Power Corp of Canada.
Power Corp of Canada is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.