May 3, 2021
Incorporated in 1925, Power Corp. of Canada is a diversified holding company with interests in financial services, communications, and other business sectors through its controlling interests in Power Financial. Power Financial in turn holds controlling interests in Great-West Life (an insurance conglomerate), IGM Financial (Canada's largest nonbank asset manager), and Pargesa (a holding company with interests in European companies). Power Corp. bought out the remaining shares of Power Financial in February 2020.

Earnings

Q1 2022
EPS
2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021
EPS
2022-03-16
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Power Corp of Canada Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Power Corp of Canada (PWCDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Power Corp of Canada (OTCPK: PWCDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Power Corp of Canada's (PWCDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Power Corp of Canada.

Q

What is the target price for Power Corp of Canada (PWCDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Power Corp of Canada

Q

Current Stock Price for Power Corp of Canada (PWCDF)?

A

The stock price for Power Corp of Canada (OTCPK: PWCDF) is $30.87 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:50:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Power Corp of Canada (PWCDF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on December 6, 2006.

Q

When is Power Corp of Canada (OTCPK:PWCDF) reporting earnings?

A

Power Corp of Canada’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Power Corp of Canada (PWCDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Power Corp of Canada.

Q

What sector and industry does Power Corp of Canada (PWCDF) operate in?

A

Power Corp of Canada is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.