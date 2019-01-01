QQQ
Sector: Financials. Industry: Banks
First Financial Corp operates as a financial holding company, which is engaged in the provision of financial services in the United States. It offers a wide variety of financial services including commercial, mortgage, and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services, through its subsidiaries. The company's primary source of revenue is derived from loans to customers and investment activities.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.1000.990 -0.1100
REV47.800M47.599M-201.000K

First Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy First Financial (THFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Financial (NASDAQ: THFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Financial's (THFF) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for First Financial (THFF) stock?

A

The latest price target for First Financial (NASDAQ: THFF) was reported by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on July 28, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 37.00 expecting THFF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -19.25% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for First Financial (THFF)?

A

The stock price for First Financial (NASDAQ: THFF) is $45.82 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First Financial (THFF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 6, 2022.

Q

When is First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) reporting earnings?

A

First Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is First Financial (THFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does First Financial (THFF) operate in?

A

First Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.