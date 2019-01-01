|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.100
|0.990
|-0.1100
|REV
|47.800M
|47.599M
|-201.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of First Financial (NASDAQ: THFF) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in First Financial’s space includes: Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC), First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC), First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS), MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) and Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW).
The latest price target for First Financial (NASDAQ: THFF) was reported by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on July 28, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 37.00 expecting THFF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -19.25% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for First Financial (NASDAQ: THFF) is $45.82 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 6, 2022.
First Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for First Financial.
First Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.