Range
675 - 719.93
Vol / Avg.
0.2K/0.4K
Div / Yield
10.6/1.43%
52 Wk
634.08 - 945.92
Mkt Cap
88.3B
Payout Ratio
31.5
Open
675
P/E
25.71
Shares
124.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jun 4, 2021, 6:45AM
Benzinga - Apr 27, 2021, 8:04AM
Kering is the world's second-largest luxury goods conglomerate after LVMH. Its flagship brand is Gucci, which accounts for 57% of revenue and around 80% of operating profits. Its other leading brands include Bottega Veneta and YSL. Other smaller luxury brands (in ready-to-wear, leather goods, watches, and jewelery) generate around 17% of sales. Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Boucheron, and Ulysse Nardin are part of Kering's portfolio.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Kering Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kering (PPRUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kering (OTCPK: PPRUF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Kering's (PPRUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kering.

Q

What is the target price for Kering (PPRUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kering

Q

Current Stock Price for Kering (PPRUF)?

A

The stock price for Kering (OTCPK: PPRUF) is $711.92 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:50:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kering (PPRUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kering.

Q

When is Kering (OTCPK:PPRUF) reporting earnings?

A

Kering does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kering (PPRUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kering.

Q

What sector and industry does Kering (PPRUF) operate in?

A

Kering is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.