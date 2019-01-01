QQQ
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Diversified Telecommunication Services
Swisscom AG is the incumbent telephone operator in Switzerland. It dominates both the broadband and wireless market segments, with a 58% wireless postpaid share and 53% fixed broadband share, a level that dwarfs other developed countries' incumbent operators. Swisscom has also 37% market share in pay television. The firm owns Fastweb, an alternative telecom operator in Italy, offering fixed-line telephone, broadband, and wireless services. It holds a 16% market share in fixed broadband and 2% mobile market share.

Swisscom Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Swisscom (SCMWY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Swisscom (OTCPK: SCMWY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Swisscom's (SCMWY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Swisscom.

Q

What is the target price for Swisscom (SCMWY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Swisscom

Q

Current Stock Price for Swisscom (SCMWY)?

A

The stock price for Swisscom (OTCPK: SCMWY) is $58.3 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:58:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Swisscom (SCMWY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.99 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 4, 2012 to stockholders of record on April 10, 2012.

Q

When is Swisscom (OTCPK:SCMWY) reporting earnings?

A

Swisscom’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Swisscom (SCMWY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Swisscom.

Q

What sector and industry does Swisscom (SCMWY) operate in?

A

Swisscom is in the Communication Services sector and Diversified Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.