|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.340
|0.340
|0.0000
|REV
|3.100B
|3.289B
|189.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Sandvik (OTCPK: SDVKY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Sandvik.
The latest price target for Sandvik (OTCPK: SDVKY) was reported by HSBC on February 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SDVKY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Sandvik (OTCPK: SDVKY) is $22.852 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:52:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on April 26, 2013.
Sandvik’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Sandvik.
Sandvik is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.