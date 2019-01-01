QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
21.9 - 22.87
Vol / Avg.
616.2K/139.4K
Div / Yield
0.51/2.22%
52 Wk
21.9 - 29.06
Mkt Cap
28.7B
Payout Ratio
61.08
Open
21.94
P/E
20.22
EPS
3.12
Shares
1.3B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 6:51AM
Benzinga - Dec 29, 2021, 1:44PM
Benzinga - Dec 23, 2021, 6:44AM
Benzinga - Oct 18, 2021, 9:05AM
Benzinga - Aug 30, 2021, 8:59AM
Benzinga - Aug 25, 2021, 1:42PM
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 4:10PM
Benzinga - Jul 13, 2021, 7:06AM
Benzinga - Feb 26, 2021, 5:53AM
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Sandvik is a manufacturer of specialized tools and mining equipment used predominantly by global mining, engineering, and automotive customers. The company's core operations are in metal cutting and mining equipment. The company has a well-documented history, having been founded in 1862 and listed on the Nordic Exchange in Stockholm in 1901.Europe is the largest contributor to group sales at 35%, followed by North America 22%, Asia 20%, Africa/Middle East 9%, Australia 9%, and South America 5%.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3400.340 0.0000
REV3.100B3.289B189.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sandvik Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sandvik (SDVKY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sandvik (OTCPK: SDVKY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sandvik's (SDVKY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sandvik.

Q

What is the target price for Sandvik (SDVKY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sandvik (OTCPK: SDVKY) was reported by HSBC on February 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SDVKY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sandvik (SDVKY)?

A

The stock price for Sandvik (OTCPK: SDVKY) is $22.852 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:52:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sandvik (SDVKY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on April 26, 2013.

Q

When is Sandvik (OTCPK:SDVKY) reporting earnings?

A

Sandvik’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.

Q

Is Sandvik (SDVKY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sandvik.

Q

What sector and industry does Sandvik (SDVKY) operate in?

A

Sandvik is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.