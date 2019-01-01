QQQ
Domino's Pizza Group PLC is a Domino's Pizza franchisee that has the exclusive rights to Domino's restaurants in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, and Luxembourg. It typically sub franchises its rights to other franchisees who operate the stores in these regions. The company earns royalty revenue on its franchisees' sales. It also pays royalties to Domino's Pizza Inc. Other sources of revenue come from subleasing stores and reselling supplies--Domino's Pizza Group leases the stores and then subleases to its franchisees; it also buys all ingredients from suppliers and then sells those supplies to its franchisees.

Domino's Pizza Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Domino's Pizza Group (DMPZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Domino's Pizza Group (OTCPK: DMPZF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Domino's Pizza Group's (DMPZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Domino's Pizza Group.

Q

What is the target price for Domino's Pizza Group (DMPZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Domino's Pizza Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Domino's Pizza Group (DMPZF)?

A

The stock price for Domino's Pizza Group (OTCPK: DMPZF) is $4.75 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 15:53:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Domino's Pizza Group (DMPZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Domino's Pizza Group.

Q

When is Domino's Pizza Group (OTCPK:DMPZF) reporting earnings?

A

Domino's Pizza Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Domino's Pizza Group (DMPZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Domino's Pizza Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Domino's Pizza Group (DMPZF) operate in?

A

Domino's Pizza Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.