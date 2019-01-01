Domino's Pizza Group PLC is a Domino's Pizza franchisee that has the exclusive rights to Domino's restaurants in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, and Luxembourg. It typically sub franchises its rights to other franchisees who operate the stores in these regions. The company earns royalty revenue on its franchisees' sales. It also pays royalties to Domino's Pizza Inc. Other sources of revenue come from subleasing stores and reselling supplies--Domino's Pizza Group leases the stores and then subleases to its franchisees; it also buys all ingredients from suppliers and then sells those supplies to its franchisees.