QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/563.3K
Div / Yield
0.37/3.31%
52 Wk
9.06 - 12.47
Mkt Cap
28.7B
Payout Ratio
75.88
Open
-
P/E
21.14
Shares
2.5B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 21, 2021, 2:21PM
Benzinga - Oct 4, 2021, 11:05AM
Benzinga - Jul 8, 2021, 5:02AM
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food & Staples Retailing
Tesco is one of the world's leading food retailers, running thousands of stores across the U.K., Ireland, and Europe, while it recently divested its Asia business. According to Kantar, it is the leader in the U.K. with around 27% market share, nearly double rivals Asda and J Sainsbury. Tesco is multiformat, running a core supermarket chain but also convenience and neighbourhood stores. The group has a leading position online, with 35% digital market share in the U.K. Tesco gained exposure in the cash-and-carry and out-of-home delivered markets through the 2017 acquisition of Booker Group in a groundbreaking GBP 4 billion deal.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Tesco Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tesco (TSCDY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tesco (OTCQX: TSCDY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tesco's (TSCDY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tesco.

Q

What is the target price for Tesco (TSCDY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Tesco (OTCQX: TSCDY) was reported by Bernstein on July 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting TSCDY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Tesco (TSCDY)?

A

The stock price for Tesco (OTCQX: TSCDY) is $11.29 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:58:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tesco (TSCDY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 30, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 12, 2018.

Q

When is Tesco (OTCQX:TSCDY) reporting earnings?

A

Tesco does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tesco (TSCDY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tesco.

Q

What sector and industry does Tesco (TSCDY) operate in?

A

Tesco is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.