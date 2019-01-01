Tesco is one of the world's leading food retailers, running thousands of stores across the U.K., Ireland, and Europe, while it recently divested its Asia business. According to Kantar, it is the leader in the U.K. with around 27% market share, nearly double rivals Asda and J Sainsbury. Tesco is multiformat, running a core supermarket chain but also convenience and neighbourhood stores. The group has a leading position online, with 35% digital market share in the U.K. Tesco gained exposure in the cash-and-carry and out-of-home delivered markets through the 2017 acquisition of Booker Group in a groundbreaking GBP 4 billion deal.