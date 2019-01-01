QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
SKF's history goes back to the first major patents in ball bearings: In 1907, SKF was the first to patent the self-aligning ball bearing, which is easily recognisable today. Along with Schaeffler, it is one of the top two global ball bearing suppliers, followed by Timken, NSK, NTN, and JTEK. Combined, these six companies supply about 60% of the world's ball bearings. The company is based in Sweden and has a global manufacturing footprint of 108 sites and 17,000 global distributor locations. The company operates under two segments: industrial, which has a fairly fragmented customer base, and automotive, which is the opposite, with a concentrated customer base that includes the likes of Tesla.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2600.340 0.0800
REV2.190B2.369B179.000M

SKF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SKF (SKFRY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SKF (OTCPK: SKFRY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SKF's (SKFRY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SKF.

Q

What is the target price for SKF (SKFRY) stock?

A

The latest price target for SKF (OTCPK: SKFRY) was reported by JP Morgan on December 3, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SKFRY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for SKF (SKFRY)?

A

The stock price for SKF (OTCPK: SKFRY) is $18.98 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SKF (SKFRY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.63 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 30, 2015 to stockholders of record on March 26, 2015.

Q

When is SKF (OTCPK:SKFRY) reporting earnings?

A

SKF’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is SKF (SKFRY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SKF.

Q

What sector and industry does SKF (SKFRY) operate in?

A

SKF is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.