QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/73.6K
Div / Yield
1.19/4.39%
52 Wk
24.18 - 31.14
Mkt Cap
9.3B
Payout Ratio
398.79
Open
-
P/E
91.86
Shares
340.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Water Utilities
United Utilities Group is primarily a holding company for United Utilities Water, the country's largest regulated water and wastewater utility, serving customers in northwest England, including Manchester and Liverpool.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

United Utilities Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy United Utilities Group (UUGRY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of United Utilities Group (OTCPK: UUGRY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are United Utilities Group's (UUGRY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for United Utilities Group.

Q

What is the target price for United Utilities Group (UUGRY) stock?

A

The latest price target for United Utilities Group (OTCPK: UUGRY) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 24, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting UUGRY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for United Utilities Group (UUGRY)?

A

The stock price for United Utilities Group (OTCPK: UUGRY) is $27.21 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:57:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does United Utilities Group (UUGRY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 31, 2007 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is United Utilities Group (OTCPK:UUGRY) reporting earnings?

A

United Utilities Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is United Utilities Group (UUGRY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for United Utilities Group.

Q

What sector and industry does United Utilities Group (UUGRY) operate in?

A

United Utilities Group is in the Utilities sector and Water Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.