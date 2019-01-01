QQQ
Range
133.25 - 142.5
Vol / Avg.
1.6K/3K
Div / Yield
4.52/3.17%
52 Wk
133.25 - 179
Mkt Cap
114.3B
Payout Ratio
52.63
Open
139
P/E
18.92
EPS
2.05
Shares
802.4M
Outstanding
Siemens AG is an industrial conglomerate, with businesses selling components and equipment for factory automation, railway equipment, electrical distribution equipment, and medical equipment. Its separately listed business units include Siemens Healthineers, Siemens Energy, and Siemens Gamesa, which supply medical imaging equipment, power generation, and wind turbines, respectively.

Siemens Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Siemens (SMAWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Siemens (OTCPK: SMAWF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Siemens's (SMAWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Siemens.

Q

What is the target price for Siemens (SMAWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Siemens

Q

Current Stock Price for Siemens (SMAWF)?

A

The stock price for Siemens (OTCPK: SMAWF) is $142.5 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:53:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Siemens (SMAWF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Siemens.

Q

When is Siemens (OTCPK:SMAWF) reporting earnings?

A

Siemens does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Siemens (SMAWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Siemens.

Q

What sector and industry does Siemens (SMAWF) operate in?

A

Siemens is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.