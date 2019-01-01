LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions to the petroleum and convenience store industry. The company's operating segments include Lighting and Display Solutions. It generates maximum revenue from the Lighting segment. Lighting Segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets. The Display Solutions Segment manufactures, sells and installs exterior and interior visual image and display elements, including printed graphics, structural graphics, digital signage, menu board systems, display fixtures, refrigerated displays, and custom display elements.