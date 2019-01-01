QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions to the petroleum and convenience store industry. The company's operating segments include Lighting and Display Solutions. It generates maximum revenue from the Lighting segment. Lighting Segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets. The Display Solutions Segment manufactures, sells and installs exterior and interior visual image and display elements, including printed graphics, structural graphics, digital signage, menu board systems, display fixtures, refrigerated displays, and custom display elements.

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0600.150 0.0900
REV96.520M111.143M14.623M

LSI Industries Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy LSI Industries (LYTS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ: LYTS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are LSI Industries's (LYTS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for LSI Industries (LYTS) stock?

A

The latest price target for LSI Industries (NASDAQ: LYTS) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on May 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.50 expecting LYTS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 143.72% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for LSI Industries (LYTS)?

A

The stock price for LSI Industries (NASDAQ: LYTS) is $6.77 last updated Today at 2:40:50 PM.

Q

Does LSI Industries (LYTS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 4, 2022.

Q

When is LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) reporting earnings?

A

LSI Industries’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is LSI Industries (LYTS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for LSI Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does LSI Industries (LYTS) operate in?

A

LSI Industries is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.