Auto Trader Group PLC is a digital automotive marketplace based in the UK and Ireland, which provides trading channels for a range of vehicles such as cars, trucks, vans, bikes, and farm machinery, as well as relevant services such as car insurance, loans, valuations, and vehicle check services. The company generates revenue from three streams. It derives trade revenue from retailers and home traders advertising vehicles and using Auto Trader's products, which represent the majority of the group income. Consumer services revenue stems from private sellers placing advertisements and from the company's partners who provide services to consumers. Display advertising revenue is earned from manufacturers or their advertising agencies, which advertise their brand or services on the marketplace.