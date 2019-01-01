QQQ
South Beach Spirits Inc is a Florida based company. The company is engaged in the development, marketing, and distribution of alcoholic beverage. It distributes traditional and flavored vodka under the brand V Georgio Vodka.

South Beach Spirits Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy South Beach Spirits (SBES) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of South Beach Spirits (OTCPK: SBES) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are South Beach Spirits's (SBES) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for South Beach Spirits.

Q

What is the target price for South Beach Spirits (SBES) stock?

A

There is no analysis for South Beach Spirits

Q

Current Stock Price for South Beach Spirits (SBES)?

A

The stock price for South Beach Spirits (OTCPK: SBES) is $0.00095 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:58:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does South Beach Spirits (SBES) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for South Beach Spirits.

Q

When is South Beach Spirits (OTCPK:SBES) reporting earnings?

A

South Beach Spirits does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is South Beach Spirits (SBES) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for South Beach Spirits.

Q

What sector and industry does South Beach Spirits (SBES) operate in?

A

South Beach Spirits is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.