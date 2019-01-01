QQQ
Range
150.56 - 155.98
Vol / Avg.
13.1M/8.7M
Div / Yield
3.48/2.23%
52 Wk
121.54 - 165.35
Mkt Cap
363.7B
Payout Ratio
59.97
Open
155.64
P/E
27.51
EPS
1.72
Shares
2.4B
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Household Products
Since its founding in 1837, Procter & Gamble has become one of the world's largest consumer product manufacturers, generating more than $75 billion in annual sales. It operates with a lineup of leading brands, including 21 that generate more than $1 billion each in annual global sales, such as Tide laundry detergent, Charmin toilet paper, Pantene shampoo, and Pampers diapers. P&G sold its last remaining food brand, Pringles, to Kellogg in calendar 2012. Sales outside its home turf represent around 55% of the firm's consolidated total, with around one third coming from emerging markets.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.6501.660 0.0100
REV20.340B20.953B613.000M

Analyst Ratings

Procter & Gamble Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Procter & Gamble (PG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Procter & Gamble's (PG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Procter & Gamble (PG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) was reported by RBC Capital on January 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 160.00 expecting PG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 5.46% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Procter & Gamble (PG)?

A

The stock price for Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is $151.71 last updated Today at 9:00:00 PM.

Q

Does Procter & Gamble (PG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.87 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 20, 2022.

Q

When is Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) reporting earnings?

A

Procter & Gamble’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.

Q

Is Procter & Gamble (PG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Procter & Gamble.

Q

What sector and industry does Procter & Gamble (PG) operate in?

A

Procter & Gamble is in the Consumer Staples sector and Household Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.