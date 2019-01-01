QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
0.81/3.16%
52 Wk
25.79 - 36.5
Mkt Cap
2.2B
Payout Ratio
70.9
Open
-
P/E
22.6
EPS
0
Shares
87M
Outstanding
Victrex is a British specialty chemicals company whose business is based predominantly on manufacturing and creating solutions using polyetheretherketone, or PEEK, an ultra-high-performance lightweight plastic. Around 40% of sales are generated in Europe, with Asia and the Americas contributing 30% each. The business has two segments. The industrial segment targets transportation, energy, electronics, and manufacturing, while the medical segment provides healthcare solutions for the implantable device markets.

Analyst Ratings

Victrex Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Victrex (VTXPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Victrex (OTCPK: VTXPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Victrex's (VTXPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Victrex.

Q

What is the target price for Victrex (VTXPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Victrex

Q

Current Stock Price for Victrex (VTXPF)?

A

The stock price for Victrex (OTCPK: VTXPF) is $25.7935 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:38:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Victrex (VTXPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Victrex.

Q

When is Victrex (OTCPK:VTXPF) reporting earnings?

A

Victrex does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Victrex (VTXPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Victrex.

Q

What sector and industry does Victrex (VTXPF) operate in?

A

Victrex is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.