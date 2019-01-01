QQQ
Range
10.9 - 11
Vol / Avg.
2.4K/0.5K
Div / Yield
0.79/7.26%
52 Wk
10.9 - 18.49
Mkt Cap
5.9B
Payout Ratio
22.1
Open
11
P/E
3.07
EPS
0
Shares
545.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
abrdn PLC provides a variety of investment services. It operates in two main channels: asset management and platforms and insurance associates and joint ventures. The asset management platforms segment composes its asset management and advice businesses, and the insurance associates and joint ventures segment includes investments in businesses that offer pension and insurance products in India, Europe, and China. The majority of the company's income comes from the United Kingdom.

abrdn Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy abrdn (SLFPY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of abrdn (OTCPK: SLFPY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are abrdn's (SLFPY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for abrdn.

Q

What is the target price for abrdn (SLFPY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for abrdn

Q

Current Stock Price for abrdn (SLFPY)?

A

The stock price for abrdn (OTCPK: SLFPY) is $10.9 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 15:52:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does abrdn (SLFPY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.79 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 19, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 29, 2018.

Q

When is abrdn (OTCPK:SLFPY) reporting earnings?

A

abrdn does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is abrdn (SLFPY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for abrdn.

Q

What sector and industry does abrdn (SLFPY) operate in?

A

abrdn is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.