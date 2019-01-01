QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
49.25 - 49.6
Vol / Avg.
0.4K/3.3K
Div / Yield
2.43/5.09%
52 Wk
33.55 - 49.77
Mkt Cap
66.4B
Payout Ratio
18.45
Open
49.25
P/E
8.81
EPS
0
Shares
1.3B
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Anglo American's mining portfolio spans many commodities and continents. Like fellow large diversified miners, Anglo has significant exposure to copper, coal, and iron ore, but it is unique in its significant platinum output. The company accounts for about one third of the world's platinum supply and just over 20% of palladium supply. Anglo also owns 85% of De Beers, in most years the world's largest supplier and marketer of rough gem diamonds.

Analyst Ratings

Anglo American Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Anglo American (AAUKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Anglo American (OTCQX: AAUKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Anglo American's (AAUKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Anglo American.

Q

What is the target price for Anglo American (AAUKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Anglo American

Q

Current Stock Price for Anglo American (AAUKF)?

A

The stock price for Anglo American (OTCQX: AAUKF) is $49.6 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:00:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Anglo American (AAUKF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on August 20, 2003.

Q

When is Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF) reporting earnings?

A

Anglo American does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Anglo American (AAUKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Anglo American.

Q

What sector and industry does Anglo American (AAUKF) operate in?

A

Anglo American is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.