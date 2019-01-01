QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/0.4K
Div / Yield
1.6/3.45%
52 Wk
44.25 - 53.05
Mkt Cap
13.1B
Payout Ratio
57.63
Open
-
P/E
17.26
Shares
282.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 26, 2021, 11:09AM
Schroders is an independent, U.K.-based, active asset manager founded in 1804. The bulk of Schroders' client assets are from institutions, but its retail operations are more profitable. Schroders has also increasingly expanded its wealth management presence. The U.K. accounts for just under half of Schroders' assets under management, while continental Europe and Asia account for 20% each. In 2013 Schroders purchased the Cazenove private clients business from JP Morgan, expanding its wealth management business. It recently formed a joint venture with Lloyds Bank, Schroders Personal Wealth, to provide independent financial advice to midmarket clients. Wealth management makes up around 15% of earnings and revenue.

Schroders Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Schroders (SHNWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Schroders (OTCPK: SHNWF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Schroders's (SHNWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Schroders.

Q

What is the target price for Schroders (SHNWF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Schroders (OTCPK: SHNWF) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SHNWF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Schroders (SHNWF)?

A

The stock price for Schroders (OTCPK: SHNWF) is $46.395 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 19:29:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Schroders (SHNWF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Schroders.

Q

When is Schroders (OTCPK:SHNWF) reporting earnings?

A

Schroders does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Schroders (SHNWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Schroders.

Q

What sector and industry does Schroders (SHNWF) operate in?

A

Schroders is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.