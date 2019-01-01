Schroders is an independent, U.K.-based, active asset manager founded in 1804. The bulk of Schroders' client assets are from institutions, but its retail operations are more profitable. Schroders has also increasingly expanded its wealth management presence. The U.K. accounts for just under half of Schroders' assets under management, while continental Europe and Asia account for 20% each. In 2013 Schroders purchased the Cazenove private clients business from JP Morgan, expanding its wealth management business. It recently formed a joint venture with Lloyds Bank, Schroders Personal Wealth, to provide independent financial advice to midmarket clients. Wealth management makes up around 15% of earnings and revenue.