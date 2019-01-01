BB Seguridade Participacoes SA is a diversified insurance company that operates two segments: insurance and brokerage. The revenue generation is mostly split between these two segments. Its insurance segment focuses on life, property, vehicle, and special-risk insurance. It also provides capitalization plans as well as reinsurance. The company's brokerage segment operates the facilitation of business insurance and reinsurance. BB Seguridade generates its revenue in Brazil. The company considers mergers and acquisitions as a component of its operational growth strategy.