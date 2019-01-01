QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/238.7K
Div / Yield
0.27/5.80%
52 Wk
3.37 - 5.3
Mkt Cap
9.3B
Payout Ratio
49.72
Open
-
P/E
12.08
EPS
0.61
Shares
2B
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
BB Seguridade Participacoes SA is a diversified insurance company that operates two segments: insurance and brokerage. The revenue generation is mostly split between these two segments. Its insurance segment focuses on life, property, vehicle, and special-risk insurance. It also provides capitalization plans as well as reinsurance. The company's brokerage segment operates the facilitation of business insurance and reinsurance. BB Seguridade generates its revenue in Brazil. The company considers mergers and acquisitions as a component of its operational growth strategy.

BB Seguridade Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BB Seguridade (BBSEY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BB Seguridade (OTCPK: BBSEY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BB Seguridade's (BBSEY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BB Seguridade.

Q

What is the target price for BB Seguridade (BBSEY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BB Seguridade

Q

Current Stock Price for BB Seguridade (BBSEY)?

A

The stock price for BB Seguridade (OTCPK: BBSEY) is $4.66 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:45:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BB Seguridade (BBSEY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BB Seguridade.

Q

When is BB Seguridade (OTCPK:BBSEY) reporting earnings?

A

BB Seguridade does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BB Seguridade (BBSEY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BB Seguridade.

Q

What sector and industry does BB Seguridade (BBSEY) operate in?

A

BB Seguridade is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.