Range
56.05 - 57.75
Vol / Avg.
40.2K/51.3K
Div / Yield
4.37/7.49%
52 Wk
44.86 - 60.53
Mkt Cap
2.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
56.65
P/E
27.63
EPS
16.64
Shares
48.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Transportation Infrastructure
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte operates 13 airports in the central region of Mexico. Approximately 88% of total passengers are domestic, the largest percentage among its publicly traded peers in Mexico, and the company operates no airports outside Mexico. The largest airport is in Monterrey, which serves nearly half of the company's total passengers. In addition, the company manages two hotels and one industrial park. Passenger traffic in 2019 was 23.17 million people.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7201.030 0.3100
REV98.500M129.176M30.676M

Analyst Ratings

Central North Airport Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Central North Airport Gr (OMAB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Central North Airport Gr (NASDAQ: OMAB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Central North Airport Gr's (OMAB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Central North Airport Gr (OMAB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Central North Airport Gr (NASDAQ: OMAB) was reported by Goldman Sachs on January 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 58.00 expecting OMAB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.54% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Central North Airport Gr (OMAB)?

A

The stock price for Central North Airport Gr (NASDAQ: OMAB) is $57.69 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Central North Airport Gr (OMAB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $4.37 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 26, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 14, 2022.

Q

When is Central North Airport Gr (NASDAQ:OMAB) reporting earnings?

A

Central North Airport Gr’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Central North Airport Gr (OMAB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Central North Airport Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Central North Airport Gr (OMAB) operate in?

A

Central North Airport Gr is in the Industrials sector and Transportation Infrastructure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.