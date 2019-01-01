|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.720
|1.030
|0.3100
|REV
|98.500M
|129.176M
|30.676M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Central North Airport Gr (NASDAQ: OMAB) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Central North Airport Gr’s space includes: Southeast Airport Group (NYSE:ASR), Corporacion America (NYSE:CAAP), Grupo Aeroportuario del (NYSE:PAC) and Singularity Future (NASDAQ:SGLY).
The latest price target for Central North Airport Gr (NASDAQ: OMAB) was reported by Goldman Sachs on January 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 58.00 expecting OMAB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.54% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Central North Airport Gr (NASDAQ: OMAB) is $57.69 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $4.37 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 26, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 14, 2022.
Central North Airport Gr’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Central North Airport Gr.
Central North Airport Gr is in the Industrials sector and Transportation Infrastructure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.