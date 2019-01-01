Kering is the world's second-largest luxury goods conglomerate after LVMH. Its flagship brand is Gucci, which accounts for 57% of revenue and around 80% of operating profits. Its other leading brands include Bottega Veneta and YSL. Other smaller luxury brands (in ready-to-wear, leather goods, watches, and jewelery) generate around 17% of sales. Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Boucheron, and Ulysse Nardin are part of Kering's portfolio.