Benzinga - Sep 22, 2021, 5:13AM
Benzinga - Apr 27, 2021, 8:04AM
Benzinga - Mar 1, 2021, 5:54AM
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
Kering is the world's second-largest luxury goods conglomerate after LVMH. Its flagship brand is Gucci, which accounts for 57% of revenue and around 80% of operating profits. Its other leading brands include Bottega Veneta and YSL. Other smaller luxury brands (in ready-to-wear, leather goods, watches, and jewelery) generate around 17% of sales. Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Boucheron, and Ulysse Nardin are part of Kering's portfolio.

Kering Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kering (PPRUY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kering (OTCPK: PPRUY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Kering's (PPRUY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kering.

Q

What is the target price for Kering (PPRUY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Kering (OTCPK: PPRUY) was reported by Barclays on September 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting PPRUY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Kering (PPRUY)?

A

The stock price for Kering (OTCPK: PPRUY) is $70.97 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kering (PPRUY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 8, 2013 to stockholders of record on January 15, 2013.

Q

When is Kering (OTCPK:PPRUY) reporting earnings?

A

Kering does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kering (PPRUY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kering.

Q

What sector and industry does Kering (PPRUY) operate in?

A

Kering is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.