|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Kering (OTCPK: PPRUY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Kering.
The latest price target for Kering (OTCPK: PPRUY) was reported by Barclays on September 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting PPRUY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Kering (OTCPK: PPRUY) is $70.97 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 8, 2013 to stockholders of record on January 15, 2013.
Kering does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Kering.
Kering is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.