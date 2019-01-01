|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Redwood Cap Bancorp (OTCQB: RWCB) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Redwood Cap Bancorp.
There is no analysis for Redwood Cap Bancorp
The stock price for Redwood Cap Bancorp (OTCQB: RWCB) is $22.16 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:30:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 16, 2021 to stockholders of record on January 28, 2022.
Redwood Cap Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Redwood Cap Bancorp.
Redwood Cap Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.