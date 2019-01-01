QQQ
Range
22.16 - 22.16
Vol / Avg.
0.2K/4.2K
Div / Yield
0.28/1.23%
52 Wk
19.15 - 23.67
Mkt Cap
43M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
22.16
P/E
-
EPS
0.13
Shares
1.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Redwood Capital Bancorp provides various banking products and services. The company offers personal such as saving and certificates, real estate loans, home equity loans; business services such as commercial lending, money market accounts; online banking info, fraud prevention and other services.

Redwood Cap Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Redwood Cap Bancorp (RWCB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Redwood Cap Bancorp (OTCQB: RWCB) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Redwood Cap Bancorp's (RWCB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Redwood Cap Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for Redwood Cap Bancorp (RWCB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Redwood Cap Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Redwood Cap Bancorp (RWCB)?

A

The stock price for Redwood Cap Bancorp (OTCQB: RWCB) is $22.16 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:30:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Redwood Cap Bancorp (RWCB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 16, 2021 to stockholders of record on January 28, 2022.

Q

When is Redwood Cap Bancorp (OTCQB:RWCB) reporting earnings?

A

Redwood Cap Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Redwood Cap Bancorp (RWCB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Redwood Cap Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Redwood Cap Bancorp (RWCB) operate in?

A

Redwood Cap Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.