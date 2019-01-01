QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Pinnacle Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank. It obtains funds in the form of savings deposits and invests such funds in mortgage loans on single-family residential real estate.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Pinnacle Bancshares Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pinnacle Bancshares (PCLB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pinnacle Bancshares (OTCPK: PCLB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pinnacle Bancshares's (PCLB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pinnacle Bancshares.

Q

What is the target price for Pinnacle Bancshares (PCLB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pinnacle Bancshares

Q

Current Stock Price for Pinnacle Bancshares (PCLB)?

A

The stock price for Pinnacle Bancshares (OTCPK: PCLB) is $40 last updated Tue Feb 01 2022 20:59:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pinnacle Bancshares (PCLB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 17, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 3, 2021.

Q

When is Pinnacle Bancshares (OTCPK:PCLB) reporting earnings?

A

Pinnacle Bancshares does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pinnacle Bancshares (PCLB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pinnacle Bancshares.

Q

What sector and industry does Pinnacle Bancshares (PCLB) operate in?

A

Pinnacle Bancshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.