Range
20.86 - 21.65
Vol / Avg.
1.1K/13K
Div / Yield
1.09/5.21%
52 Wk
16.53 - 23.47
Mkt Cap
109.3B
Payout Ratio
92.38
Open
20.86
P/E
17.81
EPS
0.15
Shares
5.1B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
In the pharmaceutical industry, GlaxoSmithKline ranks as one of the largest firms by total sales. The company wields its might across several therapeutic classes, including respiratory, cancer, and antiviral, as well as vaccines and consumer healthcare products. Glaxo uses joint ventures to gain additional scale in certain markets like HIV and consumer products.

GlaxoSmithKline Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GlaxoSmithKline (GLAXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GlaxoSmithKline (OTCPK: GLAXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GlaxoSmithKline's (GLAXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GlaxoSmithKline.

Q

What is the target price for GlaxoSmithKline (GLAXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GlaxoSmithKline

Q

Current Stock Price for GlaxoSmithKline (GLAXF)?

A

The stock price for GlaxoSmithKline (OTCPK: GLAXF) is $21.51 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:36:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GlaxoSmithKline (GLAXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GlaxoSmithKline.

Q

When is GlaxoSmithKline (OTCPK:GLAXF) reporting earnings?

A

GlaxoSmithKline does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GlaxoSmithKline (GLAXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GlaxoSmithKline.

Q

What sector and industry does GlaxoSmithKline (GLAXF) operate in?

A

GlaxoSmithKline is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.