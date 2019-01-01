Zurich Insurance is a large primary insurer with three main divisions: general insurance, life insurance, and Farmers Management Services. Over the years, we believe Zurich has carved out two strong franchises. First, we think its commercial insurance offering is one of the best in the industry. The business has a strong focus on client relationships and underwriting. Farmers Management Services is an administration services offering serving the Farmers Exchanges. This intangible asset serves a mutual-like insurance body and, with its near 700-basis-point management fee, delivers double-digit economic returns.