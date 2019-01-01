QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
45.23 - 46.11
Vol / Avg.
42.7K/66.4K
Div / Yield
2.38/5.29%
52 Wk
38.43 - 49.33
Mkt Cap
67.9B
Payout Ratio
62.6
Open
45.23
P/E
13.01
EPS
0
Shares
1.5B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Zurich Insurance is a large primary insurer with three main divisions: general insurance, life insurance, and Farmers Management Services. Over the years, we believe Zurich has carved out two strong franchises. First, we think its commercial insurance offering is one of the best in the industry. The business has a strong focus on client relationships and underwriting. Farmers Management Services is an administration services offering serving the Farmers Exchanges. This intangible asset serves a mutual-like insurance body and, with its near 700-basis-point management fee, delivers double-digit economic returns.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Zurich Insurance Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zurich Insurance Group (ZURVY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCQX: ZURVY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Zurich Insurance Group's (ZURVY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Zurich Insurance Group.

Q

What is the target price for Zurich Insurance Group (ZURVY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Zurich Insurance Group (OTCQX: ZURVY) was reported by JP Morgan on April 4, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for 330.00 expecting ZURVY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 621.00% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Zurich Insurance Group (ZURVY)?

A

The stock price for Zurich Insurance Group (OTCQX: ZURVY) is $45.77 last updated Today at 7:02:56 PM.

Q

Does Zurich Insurance Group (ZURVY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.82 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 16, 2012 to stockholders of record on April 2, 2012.

Q

When is Zurich Insurance Group (OTCQX:ZURVY) reporting earnings?

A

Zurich Insurance Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Zurich Insurance Group (ZURVY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zurich Insurance Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Zurich Insurance Group (ZURVY) operate in?

A

Zurich Insurance Group is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.