Sector: Health Care. Industry: Life Sciences Tools & Services
WuXi Biologics ("WuXi") is a contract development and manufacturing organization, or "CDMO", for biologic drugs. It was founded in 2010 as part of WuXi AppTec and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2017. WuXi provides comprehensive services from conception to commercialization, including drug discovery, clinical and commercial manufacturing, and various support services such as process validation, viral clearance studies, product and cell line characterization, stability studies, and others. It does not conduct clinical trials. WuXi reported CNY 5.6 billion of revenue in 2020 and a three-year CAGR of 51%. Revenue by geography was 39% from North America, 41% from China, and 13% from Europe. About 32% of its projects are pre-IND (that is prior to clinical testing).

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (WXXWY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (OTCPK: WXXWY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are WuXi Biologics (Cayman)'s (WXXWY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for WuXi Biologics (Cayman).

Q

What is the target price for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (WXXWY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for WuXi Biologics (Cayman)

Q

Current Stock Price for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (WXXWY)?

A

The stock price for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (OTCPK: WXXWY) is $16.5 last updated Today at 5:39:32 PM.

Q

Does WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (WXXWY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for WuXi Biologics (Cayman).

Q

When is WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (OTCPK:WXXWY) reporting earnings?

A

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (WXXWY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for WuXi Biologics (Cayman).

Q

What sector and industry does WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (WXXWY) operate in?

A

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry.