Range
8.7 - 9.01
Vol / Avg.
57K/14.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.44 - 15.74
Mkt Cap
6.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.01
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
758M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Airlines
EasyJet is the second-largest European low-cost carrier with a focus on Western European markets. The company employs a low-cost no-frills model to offer low fares to customers on short-haul routes. In 2019, the company carried 96 million passengers, utilizing a fleet of 331 Airbus A320 aircraft across its 1,050 routes. The company serves primary airport locations and offers flexible fares to cater for cost-conscious business travelers and to serve as a feeder airline for international arrivals. The company generated sales of GBP 6.4 billion in 2019.

easyJet Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy easyJet (ESYJY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of easyJet (OTCQX: ESYJY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are easyJet's (ESYJY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for easyJet.

Q

What is the target price for easyJet (ESYJY) stock?

A

The latest price target for easyJet (OTCQX: ESYJY) was reported by Liberum on April 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ESYJY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for easyJet (ESYJY)?

A

The stock price for easyJet (OTCQX: ESYJY) is $8.71 last updated Today at 8:58:35 PM.

Q

Does easyJet (ESYJY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 30, 2012 to stockholders of record on February 29, 2012.

Q

When is easyJet (OTCQX:ESYJY) reporting earnings?

A

easyJet does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is easyJet (ESYJY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for easyJet.

Q

What sector and industry does easyJet (ESYJY) operate in?

A

easyJet is in the Industrials sector and Airlines industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.