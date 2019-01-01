EasyJet is the second-largest European low-cost carrier with a focus on Western European markets. The company employs a low-cost no-frills model to offer low fares to customers on short-haul routes. In 2019, the company carried 96 million passengers, utilizing a fleet of 331 Airbus A320 aircraft across its 1,050 routes. The company serves primary airport locations and offers flexible fares to cater for cost-conscious business travelers and to serve as a feeder airline for international arrivals. The company generated sales of GBP 6.4 billion in 2019.