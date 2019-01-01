QQQ
Investor AB is an industrial holding company with a long-term, active investment portfolio strategy. The company focuses on investing in companies that emphasize innovation and product development. Investor AB's so-called "buy-to-build" strategy seeks not to divest holdings, but rather to develop them over time in order to close the gap between price and value. A majority of its equity investments are made in the country of Sweden and greater Scandinavia, where the company mostly operates. The company measures performance by changes in net asset value and seeks to outperform the Stockholm Stock Exchange's OMSX Index. In 2015, Investor AB also formed and currently operates Patricia Industries, a sizable component of the company that was formed to manage its unlisted investments.

Investor Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Investor (IVSBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Investor (OTCPK: IVSBF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Investor's (IVSBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Investor.

Q

What is the target price for Investor (IVSBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Investor

Q

Current Stock Price for Investor (IVSBF)?

A

The stock price for Investor (OTCPK: IVSBF) is $20.76 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:35:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Investor (IVSBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Investor.

Q

When is Investor (OTCPK:IVSBF) reporting earnings?

A

Investor does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Investor (IVSBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Investor.

Q

What sector and industry does Investor (IVSBF) operate in?

A

Investor is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.