Santos was founded in 1954. The company's name is an acronym for South Australia Northern Territory Oil Search. The first Cooper Basin gas discovery came in 1963, with initial supplies in 1969. Santos became a major enterprise, though over-reliance on the Cooper Basin, along with the Moomba field's inexorable decline, saw it struggle to maintain relevance in the first decade of the 21st century. However, the stage was set for a renaissance via conversion of coal seam gas into LNG in Queensland and conventional gas to LNG in PNG.