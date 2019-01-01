QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.7K
Div / Yield
0.14/2.72%
52 Wk
4.38 - 6
Mkt Cap
17.7B
Payout Ratio
45.78
Open
-
P/E
23.64
EPS
0.49
Shares
3.4B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Santos was founded in 1954. The company's name is an acronym for South Australia Northern Territory Oil Search. The first Cooper Basin gas discovery came in 1963, with initial supplies in 1969. Santos became a major enterprise, though over-reliance on the Cooper Basin, along with the Moomba field's inexorable decline, saw it struggle to maintain relevance in the first decade of the 21st century. However, the stage was set for a renaissance via conversion of coal seam gas into LNG in Queensland and conventional gas to LNG in PNG.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Santos Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Santos (STOSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Santos (OTCPK: STOSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Santos's (STOSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Santos.

Q

What is the target price for Santos (STOSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Santos

Q

Current Stock Price for Santos (STOSF)?

A

The stock price for Santos (OTCPK: STOSF) is $5.228 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:27:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Santos (STOSF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on September 3, 2003.

Q

When is Santos (OTCPK:STOSF) reporting earnings?

A

Santos does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Santos (STOSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Santos.

Q

What sector and industry does Santos (STOSF) operate in?

A

Santos is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.