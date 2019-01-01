QQQ
Range
42.9 - 43.94
Vol / Avg.
47K/40.2K
Div / Yield
2.3/5.26%
52 Wk
43 - 62.84
Mkt Cap
17.1B
Payout Ratio
79.84
Open
43.84
P/E
16.29
EPS
0.6
Shares
396.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Electric Utilities
EDP is a vertically integrated utility company and is the largest generator, supplier, and distributor of electricity in Portugal. In addition to Portugal, EDP has sizable operations in Spain, Brazil, and the U.S. EDP owns 82.6% of EDP Renovaveis, the third-largest wind power owner/operator in the world. EDP also owns 51% of Energias do Brasil, an electric utility that serves a population of almost 8 million.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

EDP Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy EDP (EDPFY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of EDP (OTCPK: EDPFY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are EDP's (EDPFY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for EDP.

Q

What is the target price for EDP (EDPFY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for EDP

Q

Current Stock Price for EDP (EDPFY)?

A

The stock price for EDP (OTCPK: EDPFY) is $43.01 last updated Today at 8:35:53 PM.

Q

Does EDP (EDPFY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 24, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 16, 2012.

Q

When is EDP (OTCPK:EDPFY) reporting earnings?

A

EDP does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is EDP (EDPFY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for EDP.

Q

What sector and industry does EDP (EDPFY) operate in?

A

EDP is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.