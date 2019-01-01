EDP is a vertically integrated utility company and is the largest generator, supplier, and distributor of electricity in Portugal. In addition to Portugal, EDP has sizable operations in Spain, Brazil, and the U.S. EDP owns 82.6% of EDP Renovaveis, the third-largest wind power owner/operator in the world. EDP also owns 51% of Energias do Brasil, an electric utility that serves a population of almost 8 million.