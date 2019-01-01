|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of EDP (OTCPK: EDPFY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for EDP.
There is no analysis for EDP
The stock price for EDP (OTCPK: EDPFY) is $43.01 last updated Today at 8:35:53 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 24, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 16, 2012.
EDP does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for EDP.
EDP is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.