QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
45.53 - 47.18
Vol / Avg.
116.4K/119.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
42.66 - 59.93
Mkt Cap
1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
46.37
P/E
38.73
EPS
0.65
Shares
21.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 3:23PM
Benzinga - Dec 2, 2021, 9:27AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 5:21PM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 5:20PM
Benzinga - Oct 5, 2021, 3:53PM
Benzinga - Oct 5, 2021, 9:27AM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 4:56PM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 4:54PM
Benzinga - May 4, 2021, 4:40PM
Benzinga - May 4, 2021, 4:39PM
Benzinga - May 4, 2021, 4:38PM
Benzinga - Feb 24, 2021, 9:36AM
Benzinga - Feb 24, 2021, 9:32AM
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
Huron Consulting Group Inc is a professional services firm. The company provides expertise in strategy, technology, operations, advisory services, & analytics through three operating segments namely Healthcare, Education, and Business Advisory. Healthcare segment helps the firms to transform and innovate the delivery model to focus on patient wellness by improving quality outcomes, minimizing care variation and fundamentally improving patient and population health, Education segment provides management consulting and technology solutions, and Business Advisory segment provides services to large and middle-market organizations, not-for-profit organizations, and private equity firms. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Healthcare Segment.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.780

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV235.850M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Huron Consulting Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Huron Consulting Group (HURN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ: HURN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Huron Consulting Group's (HURN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Huron Consulting Group (HURN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ: HURN) was reported by Benchmark on December 18, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 64.00 expecting HURN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 38.86% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Huron Consulting Group (HURN)?

A

The stock price for Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ: HURN) is $46.09 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Huron Consulting Group (HURN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Huron Consulting Group.

Q

When is Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) reporting earnings?

A

Huron Consulting Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Huron Consulting Group (HURN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Huron Consulting Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Huron Consulting Group (HURN) operate in?

A

Huron Consulting Group is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.