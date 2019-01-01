Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreend e Part is a Brazilian construction company that focuses on residential construction and real estate services. The company is primarily involved in the development of luxury residential and office buildings as well as single and multi-unit residential construction. across Brazil. The company's residential segment operates its higher-end Cyrela Housing brand as well as a middle-class-focused Living Housing brand. Cyrela's high-end developments include several luxury high-rise apartment buildings, including the two largest ever constructed in Latin America. Most of its construction revenue is derived from Sao Paulo , followed by Rio de Janeiro.