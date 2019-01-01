QQQ
Range
104 - 104
Vol / Avg.
200.7K/7.9K
Div / Yield
3.86/3.71%
52 Wk
88.75 - 112.65
Mkt Cap
129.9B
Payout Ratio
64.39
Open
104
P/E
18.47
EPS
0.9
Shares
1.2B
Outstanding
Sanofi develops and markets drugs with a concentration in oncology, immunology, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and vaccines. However, the company's decision in late 2019 to pull back from the cardio-metabolic area will likely reduce the firm's footprint in this large therapeutic area. The company offers a diverse array of drugs with its highest revenue generator, Lantus, representing just under 8% of total sales. About 30% of total revenue comes from the United States and 25% from Europe. Emerging markets represent the majority of the remainder of revenue.

Analyst Ratings

Sanofi Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sanofi (SNYNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sanofi (OTCPK: SNYNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sanofi's (SNYNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sanofi.

Q

What is the target price for Sanofi (SNYNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sanofi

Q

Current Stock Price for Sanofi (SNYNF)?

A

The stock price for Sanofi (OTCPK: SNYNF) is $103.9999 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sanofi (SNYNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sanofi.

Q

When is Sanofi (OTCPK:SNYNF) reporting earnings?

A

Sanofi does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sanofi (SNYNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sanofi.

Q

What sector and industry does Sanofi (SNYNF) operate in?

A

Sanofi is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.