QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/359.3K
Div / Yield
1.96/2.28%
52 Wk
62.6 - 93.34
Mkt Cap
6B
Payout Ratio
28.61
Open
-
P/E
12.82
EPS
1.53
Shares
69.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 6:48AM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 4:51AM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 4:04PM
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 7:16AM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 4:24PM
Benzinga - Sep 21, 2021, 7:06AM
Benzinga - Aug 16, 2021, 7:36AM
Benzinga - Jul 23, 2021, 6:04AM
Benzinga - Jul 23, 2021, 6:04AM
Benzinga - Apr 28, 2021, 4:28PM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
SouthState Corp is a United States based bank holding company. It provides a wide range of banking services and products to its customers through a wholly-owned bank subsidiary, South State Bank. The Bank provides retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and investment services, and consumer finance loans through financial centers in South Carolina, North Carolina, northeast Georgia, and coastal Georgia. These services include demand, time and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, and wealth management and trust services.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.5201.590 0.0700
REV342.170M349.998M7.828M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

SouthState Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SouthState (SSB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SouthState (NASDAQ: SSB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SouthState's (SSB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for SouthState (SSB) stock?

A

The latest price target for SouthState (NASDAQ: SSB) was reported by Stephens & Co. on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 84.50 expecting SSB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -1.76% downside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for SouthState (SSB)?

A

The stock price for SouthState (NASDAQ: SSB) is $86.01 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SouthState (SSB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.49 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) reporting earnings?

A

SouthState’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is SouthState (SSB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SouthState.

Q

What sector and industry does SouthState (SSB) operate in?

A

SouthState is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.