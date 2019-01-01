SouthState Corp is a United States based bank holding company. It provides a wide range of banking services and products to its customers through a wholly-owned bank subsidiary, South State Bank. The Bank provides retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and investment services, and consumer finance loans through financial centers in South Carolina, North Carolina, northeast Georgia, and coastal Georgia. These services include demand, time and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, and wealth management and trust services.