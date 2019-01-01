|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.520
|1.590
|0.0700
|REV
|342.170M
|349.998M
|7.828M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
Other companies in SouthState’s space includes: Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE), PacWest Banc (NASDAQ:PACW), Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK), Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) and Servisfirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS).
The latest price target for SouthState (NASDAQ: SSB) was reported by Stephens & Co. on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 84.50 expecting SSB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -1.76% downside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for SouthState (NASDAQ: SSB) is $86.01 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.49 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.
SouthState’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for SouthState.
SouthState is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.