Range
91.28 - 93.34
Vol / Avg.
66.8K/36.2K
Div / Yield
0.64/0.70%
52 Wk
76.91 - 110.11
Mkt Cap
80.5B
Payout Ratio
71.71
Open
93.34
P/E
53.07
Shares
879.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
EssilorLuxottica is a combination of the leading manufacturer of premium frames and sunglasses and the leading manufacturer of optical lenses. Both companies are significantly larger than the next biggest player in their respective fields and command around 15% of the fragmented global eyewear market. The combined company has a broad geographical presence, with around 24% of sales in Europe, 53% in the North America, and the rest in Asia and Latin America.

Essilorluxottica Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Essilorluxottica (ESLOY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Essilorluxottica (OTCPK: ESLOY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Essilorluxottica's (ESLOY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Essilorluxottica.

Q

What is the target price for Essilorluxottica (ESLOY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Essilorluxottica (OTCPK: ESLOY) was reported by HSBC on July 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ESLOY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Essilorluxottica (ESLOY)?

A

The stock price for Essilorluxottica (OTCPK: ESLOY) is $91.53 last updated Today at 8:59:21 PM.

Q

Does Essilorluxottica (ESLOY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 19, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 21, 2012.

Q

When is Essilorluxottica (OTCPK:ESLOY) reporting earnings?

A

Essilorluxottica does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Essilorluxottica (ESLOY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Essilorluxottica.

Q

What sector and industry does Essilorluxottica (ESLOY) operate in?

A

Essilorluxottica is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.