QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0 - 0
Vol / Avg.
0.3K/7.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.3
Mkt Cap
0K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0
P/E
-
EPS
-0.4
Shares
24.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Thoughtful Brands Inc, formerly Mota Ventures Corp is a provider of a wide range of CBD products in the United States and Europe. The company sells in the US through its first-class CBD brand which sells a CBD hemp-oil formulation derived from hemp grown and cultivated in the United States.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Thoughtful Brands Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Thoughtful Brands (PEMTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Thoughtful Brands (OTCEM: PEMTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Thoughtful Brands's (PEMTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Thoughtful Brands.

Q

What is the target price for Thoughtful Brands (PEMTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Thoughtful Brands

Q

Current Stock Price for Thoughtful Brands (PEMTF)?

A

The stock price for Thoughtful Brands (OTCEM: PEMTF) is $0.000001 last updated Today at 8:20:53 PM.

Q

Does Thoughtful Brands (PEMTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Thoughtful Brands.

Q

When is Thoughtful Brands (OTCEM:PEMTF) reporting earnings?

A

Thoughtful Brands does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Thoughtful Brands (PEMTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Thoughtful Brands.

Q

What sector and industry does Thoughtful Brands (PEMTF) operate in?

A

Thoughtful Brands is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.